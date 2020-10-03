1/1
Felippa Maria "Lipa" Jaso
1932 - 2020
Felippa Maria ""Lipa"" Jaso passed away at the age of 88 years old on September 27, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born to Vicente and Felicita Ontiveros on August 23, 1932 in Dilley, Texas. She served Home Health in Harvey County in Newton Kansas. She also provided Private Home Health Care.

Maria is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike Jaso; son, Juan Jose Suarez; brothers, Manuel Ontiveros, Cresencio Ontiveros (Emma), Lucio U. Ontiveros (Marylou); grandson, Anthony Martinez; step-son, Michael Jaso.

She is survived by her children, Belinda Maria Martin, Saul Jaso (Vanessa); grandchildren, Shane Martin (Mahalakshmi), Shaun Martin, Christopher Martin (Renae); great-grandchildren, Mrittika Martin, Ajay Martin, Christopher Martin, Christian Martin, Cameron Martin, Mariah Martinez, Booboo Martin; brother, Benito U. Ontiveros (Maria); step-daughter, Lidia Conwell (Alan); step-son, Vincent Jaso (Carolyn).

She will forever be missed by those who loved her dearly.

A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service at 7:00 p.m.

Published in The Kansan on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
OCT
1
Service
07:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Memories & Condolences

