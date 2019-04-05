|
|
Uncle Ferd Schmidt, 90, was born June 19, 1928, in Morton, Texas, to Allen and Anna Decker Schmidt. He peacefully passed away Thursday (April 4, 2019).
When he was just a small boy, he was kicked by a work horse, which affected his entire life. As a boy, his parents moved the family to Burns, which is the community he lived in until his passing. He completed his education at Burns Elementary School.
He retired from Hesston Corporation after 40-plus years working as a spot welder.
Uncle Ferd lived on a small farm east of Burns where he enjoyed raising exotic animals and enjoying God's great outdoors. His interests were many and varied, and he enjoyed traveling.
In his later years, he reconsecrated his life to the Lord and we all witnessed the change in his spirit. He has left a clear testimony of his desire to go be with Jesus.
Those left behind and enjoying to share many good memories are his 17 nieces and nephews and their children.
Those preceding him in death are his parents, five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday (April 6, 2019) at Eden Mennonite Church in rural Burns. Burial will be in the Eden Church Cemetery. The casket will be open one hour prior to the service at the church for viewing.
Memorials are suggested to Eden Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 5, 2019