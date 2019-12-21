Florence E. Unruh, 93, died Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at Pine Village, Moundridge. She was born Sept. 15, 1926, in Halstead to Henry John and Frances Emma (Bockhaus) Penner.



She attended Halstead schools and worked as a seamstress from her home. She was a member of First Mennonite Church and served many years as secretary treasurer of the Halstead Cemetery Association.



On Sept. 5, 1947, Florence married Merlan W. Unruh, her husband of 68 years, in Halstead. He preceded her in death Dec. 18, 2015.



She is survived by her children, Iris Schlabach of El Dorado, Dave (Julie) Unruh of Hutchinson and Gayle (Mike) Ferrell of Hutchinson; brother, Robert (Joanne) Penner of Lincoln, Nebraska; six grandchildren: Jeff Schlabach (Sasha Sittner) of Gunnison, Colorado, Gina Bates Turner (T.J.) of Salina, Karen Schlabach (Mike Blouin) of Merriam, Anna Unruh Brown (Kyle) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jill Ferrell Edwards (Nate) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Alexa Spencer Unruh (Ben Roller) of Switzerland; and six great-grandchildren: Trey, Whitney, and Broden Turner, Quinn and Logan Schlabach, and Whitney Jo Brown.



She was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbert (Bud) Penner.



Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at First Mennonite Church, Halstead. Inurnment at Halstead Cemetery to follow lunch at the church.



Memorials may be given to Pine Village in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.