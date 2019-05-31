|
|
Frances Lucille Buckle, 78, of Florence, quietly passed away Tuesday (May 28, 2019) surrounded by her family. Frances was born June 16, 1940, near Rosalia to Lester and Lucille (Mann) Whery.
Frances spent her time cultivating a beautiful life with her family. She enjoyed being surrounded by loved ones, cooking, gardening and watching her favorite game shows. Frances was known to her family as independent, compassionate and dependable. She was an excellent seamstress and fisherman, and was sure to pass these skills on to her family.
Frances is survived by her children: Jim and Sharon Buckle of Fortuna, Texas, Delores Buckle of Fort Worth, Texas, Steve Buckle of Wichita, John and Sherill Buckle of Kansas City, Missouri, and Kim Buckle of Newton; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Lester Whery; brothers: Vernon, Kenneth, David and Ronald Whery; son, Gary Buckle; and granddaughter; Alice Buckle.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life Ceremony for Frances at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 1, 2019) at Florence Community Center, 124 E. Ninth St., Florence, KS 66851.
www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on May 31, 2019