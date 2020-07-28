1/
Frances Fae Ridgeway
1928 - 2020
Frances Fae Ridgeway passed away at age 91 on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1928, in Durham, Kansas, to David and Lillie (Haas) Schlotthauer.

Frances attended elementary school in Aulne, Kansas, then graduated from Marion High School in 1946 in Marion. After graduating from high school she moved to Kansas City, Kansas, to pursue a career in cosmetology. She later obtained a job at General Electric where she worked for 36 years in accounts payable.

On May 15, 1949, she married Calvin Ridgeway at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Marion. The couple resided in Kansas City, Kansas, for 40 years. In 1986 the Ridgeway's both retired and moved back to Marion. In 2001 they moved to Schowalter Villa Retirement Community in Hesston.

Church was very important to Frances and she was an active member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod all her life. Frances was baptized as a baby and confirmed in 1944 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Marion. In Kansas City she attended St. Luke Lutheran Church and when she moved back to Marion she transferred her membership back to Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Survivors include sister Lois Johnson of Marion; sister-in-law Lillian Weinreich of Independence, Missouri; nieces Jane Johnson of Marion, Pam Levetzow and Rhonda Oleson of Kansas City, Cindy Holder of California, and nephew Keith Kielman of Lawrence; and many grand-nieces and nephews.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband Calvin, sister Lorraine Scott, and brother Robert Schlotthauer.

The casket will be open at the funeral home on Wednesday between 12:00 Noon and 8:00 P.M.

Private family interment services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.

A memorial has been established with the Orphan Grain Train. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.

Published in The Kansan on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 25, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
