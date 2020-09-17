

Frances I. Martinez 77, died June 12, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. She was born October 23, 1942 in Florence, Kansas to Carlos T. and Sarah (Rodriguez) Saenz Sr. On October 22, 1960 she married Michael R. Martinez in Florence and he preceded her in death on November 2, 2004.



Frances worked over 30 years at the former Peabody Memorial Nursing Home where she was a laundry aide and housekeeper.



She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Florence.



Traveling to Branson was looked forward to by Frances. She could also be found embroidering and doing crafts or watching ice hockey. One of her favorite past times was spending time in the casino. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed keeping up with people and events in Peabody and enjoyed a cup of coffee with her friends. Her greatest joy was her family and she looked forward to following her grandkids events and spending time with her loving family.



She is survived by sons David (Cyndi) Martinez and Paul (Linda) Martinez; daughters Paula (Scott) Harris, Rebecca (Robert Jr.) Rablin and Sarah (Jeremy Sr.) Sears; brothers Carlos (Cheryl) Saenz Jr. and Fred Saenz. Frances is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was excitedly expecting 2 new great grandchildren in July.



Frances is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Charlene Garcia and 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



Graveside Committal service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 with The Rev. Devin Burns celebrant, and will be in the Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody.



Memorial may be made to Peabody Senior Center –Meals on Wheels program or Peabody Food Bank in care of Petersen Funeral Home



