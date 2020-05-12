Halstead- Francis M. "Frank" Landwehr, 74, died, May 6, 2020 at Halstead.
He was born July 25, 1945 at Garden Plain to Frank J. and Susan A. (Puetz) Landwehr.
He was a Halstead resident since 1995 and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Halstead.
He served in the U.S.Army.
During his working life he was a warehouse foreman for GT Sales and retired from Western Veterinary Supply.
On June 4, 1966 he married Linda L. Keeter at Garden Plain. He later married Nancy S. Miller on August 14, 1981 at Hutchinson, she preceded him in death August 18, 2013.
He is survived by daughters: Carrie (James) Hatch, Kansas City, MO; Debra Rider, and Rochelle Landwehr both of Wichita; brothers: Kenneth (Barbara) Landwehr and Larry Landwehr all of Wichita; sisters: Mary Ann (Russ) Malcolm, Blue Springs, MO; Eileen Trimble, Wichita; Suzanne McMillen, Del City, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Ronald Landwehr; and sisters; LaVera Kampling and Rita Smith.
Friends may sign the book and view 2:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
A private family rosary and mass will be held with burial following at Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Kaufman Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on May 12, 2020