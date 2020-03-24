|
|
|
Frank J. Smith 90, died Sunday March 22, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. He was born December 22, 1929 in Newton, Kansas to Frank P. and Anna K (Kluge) Smith
On October 25, 1966 he married Patricia Corber at Topeka, Kansas and she survives of the home.
Frank was a lifelong resident of Newton and a graduate of St. Mary School. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean Era 1951 to 1953. Frank retired from the former Santa Fe Railroad where he was a locomotive Engineer. He was a member of and served on the Railroad Union. He was a life member of the VFW and also a member of the American Legion.
Frank was known for his large vegetable garden he enjoyed tending and he also did carpentry. Frank looked forward to time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife Patricia of the home; daughters: Lorraine Leaf and Vicki (John) Daniel; son Terry Smith and Matthew (Beth) Smith. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; son Larry Smith; daughter Linda Didier; brothers Edward who died in WWII and Charles Smith and sister Elizabeth Partridge and Edna Prouty.
A private family committal service will be held in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with The Reverend Nicholas Voelker presiding. A memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 24, 2020