Galen LaRoy Buller, 76, Halstead, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020) at his home. Galen was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Halstead, the son of Reuben and Marie Buller. He was baptized as a believer and was a member of Grace Community Church in Newton.
Galen began his education at a one-room schoolhouse and had a lifelong love of learning. He was a farmer and a salesman. Galen loved photography, technology, genealogy and spending time with his grandchildren.
Galen was loved by his family and is survived by his wife, Ruby; his children: Dave and Emily Buller, Daniel and Natasha Buller, Bob and Rachel Buller, Brian and Amy Buller, and Angela and Michael Woods; along with eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Marie.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at Kaufman Funeral Home in Halstead. A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Grace Community Church, Newton. Lunch will follow the service. Interment will be 1:30 p.m. at the Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Community Church, Kansas Learning Center for Health or the Halstead Historical Society.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 4, 2020