Garlan Duane Johnson
1924 - 2020
Garlan Duane Johnson, 96, of Newton, KS, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hospice House,Hutchinson, KS. He was born at home in Mt. Hope, KS on August 7, 1924 to Scott and Dollie Johnson. He was a member of Meridian Baptist Church and Grace Community Church, Newton, KS. He was also a member of V.F.W., American Legion, Foresters International, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and N.R.A. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. He also enjoyed eating spicy food, the spicier the better.

Survivors include: daughter, Glenace (Lloyd) Humphrey, Hutchinson, sons, Don (Nancy) Johnson, Hutchinson and Robert (Leann Bishop) Johnson, Lyons, KS: nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, his brothers, Paul and Irwin, his daughter Eyvonne Sarwacinski, his daughter-in-law, Terri Sue Johnson and his grandson, Michael Sarwacinski and granddaughter, Helen Sarwacinski.

Garlan was a WWII Veteran, serving time in the South Pacific arena. He was a Technician 4th Grade and awarded the WWII Victory Medal and M1 Rifle Sharpshooter Medal.

His adventures and work took him and his family to many states. His work included: farming, logging, factory work, airplane salvage, city bus driver, ice delivery and long haul truck driver.

Garlan will be missed by his many friends and family members.

Services will be held: Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10am at Petersen Funeral Home,Newton, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Newton Meals on Wheels or Reno County Veterans Memorial in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main,Newton, KS.

Published in The Kansan on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
10:00 AM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
