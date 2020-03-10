Garry Lee Parkhurst, 72, died March 4, 2020. He was born July 26, 1947, in Kingman, to Floyd and Lena Rose (Day) Parkhurst.
Garry graduated from Pretty Prairie High School in 1965, and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Garry worked at Agco in Hesston as a machinist for 36 years. He was active in local and district outreach programs at prisons and Youthville, and Alcoholics Anonymous, Newton.
Garry is survived by: son, Garry Lee Parkhurst II (Julie); brothers, Melvin Parkhurst (Linda), Orval 'Parker' Parkhurst (Lorraine); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Violet Rose Parkhurst.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday (March 12, 2020) at Elliott Chapel. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Pretty Prairie. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The casket will remain closed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Garry Parkhurst Memorial Fund (for organizations of Garry's preference), in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 10, 2020