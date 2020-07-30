

Garry O. (G.O.) Stukey, Jr., 80; of Newton, KS, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Newton Medical Center following a brief illness. Garry was born September 15, 1939 in Hoisington, KS to Ella and Gerald Stukey. He was a 1957 graduate of Newton High School. He served proudly in the United States Marine Corp and was honorably discharged. Following his military service he attended barber college in Wichita, KS which after he began his barber career in Salina, KS.



It was in Salina where he met the love of his life and on June 28, 1959 he was united in marriage to Donna Jo (Brichacek) Stukey in Lucas, KS who survives of the home. To this union three children were born. Garry Stukey III (deceased 2014), Marla Stukey, and Gregg Stukey. Garry and Donna re-located to Newton, KS when Garry became employed as a part-time barber alongside his mother who operated Stukey's Barber and Beauty Salon in Newton, KS for several years. At that same time Garry also accepted full- time employment with the Santa Fe Railroad as a locomotive engineer, a position he held until his retirement. Garry was a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and especially enjoyed Kansas Jayhawks basketball. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Newton, KS and was also a member of Newton Masonic Temple.



In addition to his loving spouse of 61 years, Donna J. Stukey; survivors include daughter Marla J. (Mark) Smith; son Gregg O. (Robin) Stukey, all of Newton, KS. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren as well as his beloved dog Odee and beloved cat Taz.



He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Ella Stukey, half-siblings Eddy and Bobby Meacham, and a son Garry O. Stukey III.



Cremation has taken place with a private graveside service to take place in the near future for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations are suggested be made to



Petersen's Family Funeral Home

C/O Garry O.Stukey, Jr. Memorial for

Caring Hands Humane Society

215 N. Main St.

Newton, KS 67114



A book will be available for friends to sign 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Petersen Funeral Home.



