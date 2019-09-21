Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary D. Bohn. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:30 AM Halstead Cemetery Halstead , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary D. Bohn, 75, passed away on Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) at Waterford Senior Living in Waterford, Wisconsin, after battling a long illness. Gary was born on April 19, 1944, in Halstead, the son of the late Kenneth and Matilda (Tatkenhorst) Bohn.



He graduated from Halstead High School and Kansas State University, after which he became an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Gary graduated the top of his pilot training class to begin a full career. During his time in the service, he completed a tour in Vietnam, performed as a fighter pilot, instructor pilot and test pilot, was a finalist for the Space Shuttle Program and finished his career as a commanding officer of the F-15 ASAT Program. He retired from the Air Force in 1988, with 700 hours of combat time and 3,400 hours of total flight time in over 35 different aircraft including fighters, trainers, multi-engine gliders and helicopters.



Following retirement from the USAF, he worked for Boeing as an engineering manager on an F-15 project until he retired in 2010. Gary enjoyed woodworking and his MGs. He was passionate about genealogy, often making trips to meet relatives, make copies of photographs and documents, and locate grave sites.



Gary is survived by his daughters, Paula (Timothy) Pelczar, of Scarborough, Maine, and Ginger (Doug) Randolph, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin; a son, Christopher (Caryl) Bohn, of Raymond, Nebraska; five grandchildren: Zachary, Alison, Caughlin, Christian and Benjamin; and his ex-wife, Rita Terry Bohn.



A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Halstead Cemetery in Halstead.



Gary D. Bohn, 75, passed away on Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) at Waterford Senior Living in Waterford, Wisconsin, after battling a long illness. Gary was born on April 19, 1944, in Halstead, the son of the late Kenneth and Matilda (Tatkenhorst) Bohn.He graduated from Halstead High School and Kansas State University, after which he became an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Gary graduated the top of his pilot training class to begin a full career. During his time in the service, he completed a tour in Vietnam, performed as a fighter pilot, instructor pilot and test pilot, was a finalist for the Space Shuttle Program and finished his career as a commanding officer of the F-15 ASAT Program. He retired from the Air Force in 1988, with 700 hours of combat time and 3,400 hours of total flight time in over 35 different aircraft including fighters, trainers, multi-engine gliders and helicopters.Following retirement from the USAF, he worked for Boeing as an engineering manager on an F-15 project until he retired in 2010. Gary enjoyed woodworking and his MGs. He was passionate about genealogy, often making trips to meet relatives, make copies of photographs and documents, and locate grave sites.Gary is survived by his daughters, Paula (Timothy) Pelczar, of Scarborough, Maine, and Ginger (Doug) Randolph, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin; a son, Christopher (Caryl) Bohn, of Raymond, Nebraska; five grandchildren: Zachary, Alison, Caughlin, Christian and Benjamin; and his ex-wife, Rita Terry Bohn.A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Halstead Cemetery in Halstead.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary's name can be made to the Air Force Aid Society or to the . Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan, Wisconsin, is assisting the family.

