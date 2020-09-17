Gary Eugene Winsky, age 70, of Newton, Kansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 11, 2020. He was the first-born son of Orville and Bernice Winsky, and was born on June 30, 1950 in Newton, Kansas.
Gary was a 1968 graduate of Moundridge High School. He attended Brown Mackie College in Salina, Kansas upon his graduation from high school. He later entered the service in September, 1969, with the United States Air Force and served 4 years. He was stationed at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, California, where he worked as an Air Traffic Controller. He was a patriotic man and proud of his military service. Gary was united in marriage to Judy Adamson on August 21, 1976 at the First Baptist Church in Newton. After more than 30 years as a loyal and hardworking employee at Agco Corporation in Hesston, Kansas, he retired in January 2020.
Gary was a longtime resident of Newton, and an active member of the First Baptist Church. His Christian faith was his passion in life. Gary was dedicated to his church and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. He could often be found in his study reading his Bible and preparing his Sunday school lessons. His other interests included history, reading, spending time with family, traveling and long walks with his beloved dogs, Jenny and Jody.
Gary was beloved by all who knew him and will be fondly remembered for his faith, kindness, loyalty to family and compassion. He had a warm smile, joyful laugh and soothing voice that will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Gary leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Judy; his two stepdaughters, Lori (Steve) Aul of Ballwin, Missouri and Suzy Adamson of Elkhart, Indiana; his siblings, Kay (Howard) Friesen of Moundridge, Kansas, Darcy (Jane) Winsky of London, Ontario, Canada, Kent (Mary) Winsky of Moundridge, Kansas and Joni (Stan) Weeks of Taneyville, Missouri; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Smith of Chicago, Illinois, Megan (Constantine) Caviris of Queens, New York and Matthew Aul of St. Louis, Missouri; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and all of their families. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Jerl.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Newton, KS with Pastor Chip Bungard officiating. Interment will be held following the service at Restlawn Garden of Memory on US Hwy 50 west of Newton.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, St. Jude's or the Associated Baptist for World Evangelism and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
On-line condolences may be left at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com