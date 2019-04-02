Home

Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Gary Hale Obituary
Gary Lewis Hale, 74, passed away on Friday (March 29, 2019) at Halstead Health and Rehab in Sedgwick.

Gary L. Hale was born on March 24, 1945, in Atchison, to Woodrow and Goldie (Crossfield) Hale. At the age of 9, he moved to Sedgwick and remained there most of his life.

He married Diana Mickell on Sept. 19, 1995, in Sedgwick. They were married for 24 years prior to his passing.

Gary was a lead mechanic for Boeing Aero Systems and, after a 25-year career, he retired at the age of 55. In 2000, Gary started his business of Hale's Sales and Service selling Excel Hustler mowers. In 2008, he retired from his business. Gary was active in the First Christian Church of Sedgwick and was in charge of building the Lighthouse Building.

Gary is survived by his wife, Diana Hale; children, Todd L. Hale and Lori Hale Pace (Marc); stepsons, Stacy A. Edgell and Shawn M. Edgell (Kelly); twin brothers, Larry J. Hale and Bobbette; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Goldie Hale; and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Carl Hershberger.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at First Christian Church of Sedgwick. Following the service, a graveside committal will be held at Hillside Cemetery, rural Sedgwick.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to: First Christian Church - Building Fund, 514 N. Franklin Ave., Sedgwick, KS 67135 and Good Shepherd Hospice of Newton, 301 N. Main Street #300, Newton, KS 67114. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 2, 2019
