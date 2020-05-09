Send Flowers Obituary



Gary L. Hasenbank, 74, of Newton, Kansas, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.



Gary was born on September 1, 1945, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Cleo and Lorraine Rowe Hasenbank. He attended local schools and St. George High School.



Gary worked as a machinist on farm and industrial equipment. He worked for Hay and Forage, Hesston Corporation for 30 years beginning in 1978 until he retired in 2008. He took pride in having perfect attendance, never missing a full day of work. He also worked as a newspaper carrier for The Kansan in Newton Kansas and Hutchinson News.



Gary loved his family, having large family gatherings and spending time with all of them. He was known to be stubborn, ornery and a jokester. He loved making his grandkids laugh with his Donald Duck impersonation. He and Betty loved to go on Vacation to Branson, Missouri and play cards, especially Rummy or Pitch, and go out to dinner with friends. Gary always had a cup of coffee in his hand and a label maker ready. He liked to go bowling and he was an avid K-State Wildcats fan, he enjoyed watching them play football and basketball.



Gary married Betty Marie Cotton on February 4, 1961 in Bath, Michigan. He proposed on their first date and they married a short time later. She survives at their home.



Gary is also survived by his children; Ron (Bee) Hasenbank, Godfrey, Illinois, DeAnna (Kevin) Ouderkirk, Walnut Creek, California, Sheena Kauffman, Brown Summit, North Carolina, Eric Hasenbank, Hillsboro, Kansas and Laura (Doug) Schmidt, Hillsboro, Kansas ; twenty-one grandchildren, Chris (Dena), Josh, Lewis, MaKenna, Chelsea, Ashley, Zach, Tyler (Kalli), Lindsay, Kelly, J.W. IV, Juston, Mickey, Angela, Thomas, Jeremy, Cody, Cory, Corey Ann, Brandon and Brian; nine great-grandchildren; his brothers, Larry Hasenbank (Sandy), Topeka, Lyle Hasenbank, McFarland, and Rick Hasenbank, Alta Vista; his sisters-in-law, Iva Hasenbank, Adams, OR, Anna Hasenbank, St. George and Diana Hasenbank, Marion; his brother-in-law, Louis Ward, Wamego, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Keith, Forrest, Dale and Don Hasenbank; his sister, Cleola Ward and his sister-in-law, Geraldine Hasenbank.



Gary will lie-in-state on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am until 6:00 pm so friends and family may come in and pay their respects. Family will greet friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions gathering limitations and social distancing will be required, wearing a mask is encouraged. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 am and burial will follow at the St. George Cemetery. Reverend Rick Hernandez will officiate. They suggest memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice House in Harvey County, and those may be sent in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at

