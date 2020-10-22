1/1
Gene A. Hawkey
1931 - 2020
Gene A Hawkey, 89, died Monday October 19, 2020 at Schowalter Villa, Hesston, Kansas. He was born June 3, 1931 in Newton, Kansas to Willard and Mary (Magnisun) Hawkey. On April 13 1951 he married Doris Butler in Newton, Kansas and she preceded him in death.

Gene was a longtime active member of Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton. Throughout the years Gene served as head usher as well as participating in many of the other ministries of the church.

In 1975 Gene joined the Newton Lions Club and very much enjoyed his service to others, especially flipping pancakes at the annual Pancake Breakfast. Gene served as Newton's President in 1985, K2 District Governor in 1998, and as the Kansas Lions Band Treasurer for fifteen years. Gene retired from his position of Purchasing Manager at Skyline Corporation in 1996. Genes most important role in life was that of a loving, patient, caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many.

He is survived by his daughter, Shirley Thompson of Riverside, CA and son, Gary Hawkey of Newton, KS. Gene is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife Doris, his parents, his brothers Delbert Hawkey and Dale Hawkey and one grandson, Austin Hawkey.

A memorial service will be held _11:00 a.m. Friday October 23, 2020 _ at Trinity Heights United Methodist in Newton with Pastor Donna Voteau presiding. Inurnment will be in the Highland Cemetery Rural Newton.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Heights Methodist Church, Good Shepherd Hospice or Schowalter Villa in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

Published in The Kansan on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Trinity Heights United Methodist
