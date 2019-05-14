|
Gene Tilford Jost died on April 23, 2019, at Westview Manor in Peabody. He was the second child born to Titus and Rose (Thiessen) Jost on Nov. 13, 1949, in Newton. He grew up on the Jost farm located southwest of Newton. Gene graduated from Halstead High School.
Gene worked on the family dairy farm and at Graber Ace Hardware store in Newton. During those years, he enjoyed visiting with friends at the Caring Place and attending First Mennonite Church in Newton. Over the past decade, Gene lived at the Westview Manor in Peabody.
Gene is survived by his brothers, Stanley (Marilyn) and Jerrold (Deborah); niece, Lynette; and nephews, Phillip (Penni) and Eli Jost.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Titus and Rose Jost.
The family will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 18, 2019) at the Westview Manor, 500 Peabody St., Peabody.
Condolences may be sent to Jerry Jost, 217 N. Fifth St., Lawrence, KS 66044. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to NAMI, P.O. Box 675, Topeka, KS 66601.
Published in The Kansan on May 14, 2019