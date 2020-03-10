Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Slack. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gene L. Slack passed away on March 4, 2020 in Leawood, Kansas with family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Gerri Slack (married 1981) and his six children David (Cheryl) Slack, Celina, Texas; Tom (Jeannie) Slack, Leawood; Janis (Tom) Fitch, Scottsdale, Arizona; Jill (Brent) Beckman, Leawood; Nancy (Chip) Davis, Evergreen, Colodrado; Carol (Lisa Lusk) Slack, Leawood. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Lois Slack, Sister Patti (Slack) Clark and brother Kenneth Slack.

Gene was born December 31,1929 in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas to Harold and Lois Slack. Gene joined his sister, Patti, and brother Kenny. Gene graduated from high school in Oskaloosa, Iowa in 1948, earning all-state honors in basketball. He graduated from the

Gene was a good businessman and a man of service and civic leadership. In 1957, he purchased a partnership interest in Goering Insurance Agency, and served as Secretary-Treasurer. Later he co-owned Hershberger and Slack Agency. Gene ended his professional career with Heinze Insurance. In 1964, Gene was recognized by the State of Kansas Junior Chamber of Commerce as Newton Distinguished Service Award winner and Outstanding Young Man while serving on the State of Kansas School Board. Gene was the first non-Jaycee member to receive the Newton Jaycees Distinguished Service Award. He later became a member of the Newton Jaycees. He was also a member of American Legion, Rotary (past secretary and board member) and the Chamber of Commerce. Gene served on the Newton Country Club Board, the board of the State Assn. of Mutual Insurance Agents, Vice President of the Newton Insurance Board, the Newton School Board, was Treasurer and President of the Newton Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trustees at Kansas State Bank, and the Board of Family Health Plan Health Maintenance Organization. Gene was an ordained Elder, Deacon, Treasurer and choir member at First Presbyterian Church of Newton. Gene was a member of the Newton Country Club for 50+ years. Gene was a scratch golfer and enjoyed many years as a successful amateur golfer, winning the Newton City and Country Club championships numerous times, as well as bringing home a trophy from the State Amateur one year, winning the President's Flight. He loved KU basketball, enjoyed music and having a good time. Gene loved and was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren.

Gene will be interred at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.

Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's Midwest Ear Institute and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Please send cards to the attention of Gerri Slack, 500 W. Bluestem, Apt. C-2, North Newton, KS 67117 and/or Carol Slack, 14340 Norwood St., Leawood, KS 66224.

