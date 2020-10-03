1/1
Geneva "Genny" Klassen
1929 - 2020
Our beloved Geneva "Genny" Klassen, 90, passed away September 29, 2020 at her home in Hesston, Kansas. She was born in Fairview, Oklahoma December 29, 1929, to Fred and Lydia (Eck) Nightengale.

Genny was a missionary nurse in New Mexico and Arizona, and went on to work at Halstead Hospital for 20 years as a nurse aide before retiring. She was a member of Grace Bible Church in McPherson.

Genny is survived by a step-daughter Georgia Klassen of Wichita; a brother Ernie (Arthurine) Nightengale of Fairview, OK; and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Klassen.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Eastlawn Cemetery, 5920 N. West Rd, Newton, KS 67114. Services are being handled by Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.

Published in The Kansan on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eastlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston
107 South Lancaster
Hesston, KS 67062
620-327-2685
