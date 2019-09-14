Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva "Neva" Sator. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Covenant Living of Colorado 9153 Yarrow St., Westminster, , KS View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Geneva "Neva" Pearl Sator was born Dec. 11, 1932, in Goessel to Agnes (Goerzen) Schroeder and Henry I. Schroeder. Neva passed away at age 86 from natural causes on Sept. 6, 2019, at Covenant Living of Colorado in Westminster.



She grew up in Harvey County, where she helped with farm chores, going to school in a one-room grade school and Goessel High School.



In 1952, she married Lucien Woelk. They lived in Topeka, Newton and then on Lu's parents' farm in Goessel, and were members of Goessel Mennonite Church. Neva helped on the farm and, after their four children were in school, worked at Ratzlaff Drapery in Goessel. In l969, they moved to Eaton, Colorado. Neva sewed drapery, then opened an upholstery shop. She later worked at Whittaker Furniture Stores, then Big R of Greeley, Colorado, where she remained until retirement.



In 1983, she married Robert "Bob" Sator and lived in Evans, Colorado. She was baptized at Journey Christian Church, where she enjoyed a close relationship with the pastor and her Vintage Bible Study Group. Neva and Bob's life at Covenant Village began in 2015, where she enjoyed and cherished friendships and Christian fellowship with many of her neighbors.



She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Woelk of Longmont, Colorado; two daughters, Terri Nussbaum of Denver and Jolene Woelk of Broomfield, Colorado; stepsons, Neal (Jennifer) Sator and Mark (Chantell) Sator; stepdaughters: Katie (Craig) Ostrander, Betsy (Skip) Bayley, Laurie (Mike) Schell and Michelle (Bradley) Anderson; sister, Vinola (Edgar) Banman of North Newton; sisters-in-law, Barbara Schroeder and Dorothea Schroeder; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Sator; parents, Henry and Agnes Schroeder; parents-in-law, Art and Hulda Woelk and Frank and Nettie Sator; daughter, Laurie Herbst; son-in-law, Mike Nussbaum; daughter-in-law, Sharyn Woelk; stepson, Robert E. Sator; grandson-in-law, Eric Isakson; her children's father, Lucien Woelk; sister, Mildred Berschauer; brothers, Melvin, Delmar and Arnold Schroeder; sisters-in-law: Virginia Freeman, Ruth Sator, Melba Carter and Mary Ann Kain; brothers-in-law: Henry Berschauer, Lawrence, Paul and Donald Sator, Wayne Carter and Alvin Kain.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Covenant Living of Colorado, 9153 Yarrow St., Westminster, CO 80021, in the



