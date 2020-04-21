Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Randel Hardey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Randel Hardey "Randy" age 65, died April 16, 2020. Randy recently retired after 40 plus years as an HVAC specialist. Randy was born January 12,1955 in Dallas Texas to George and Earline Hardey. Randy graduated from Marion highschool in 1973 and then married his high school sweetheart Debbie Garrard November 22, 1973. Randy and Debbie had 3 children and have lived in Goessel, Ks the last 36 years. Randy was known for his big personality and endless story telling. Randy aka "Yosemite Sam" was an active member in the Single Action shooting Society (SASS), Chisholm Trail Gun Club and a Free Mason. Randy was an advocate and instructor for hunters safety as well as serving as a member on the board for the Kansas Mussle Loading association. Randy was a volunteer fireman for the city of Goessel for 30 years. He spent a lot of his time spoiling his 10 grandchildren and working in his shop. Randy made the ordinary mundane events of life seem exciting for all of his loved ones. He left us too soon and will be in our hearts forever.



Randy is survived by his wife Debbie, son Eric Hardey (Autumn) son Andy Hardey (Nikki), daughter Amanda Pastore (Fred), Mother Earline Hardey, sister Reba Mackey, brother Ronnie Hardey (Shelli), sister Tangie Edwardson (Andy), sister Gina Hardey, Grandchildren-Ryan Hardey, Adrianne Hardey, Logan Pastore, Maylee Hardey, Caycee Hardey, Summer Hardey, Benjamin Pastore, Addison Hardey, Emerson Hardey, and Lillian Pastore.



A celebration of life to be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Published in The Kansan on Apr. 21, 2020

