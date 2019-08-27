|
Georgina Olinda (Rein) Wegele, 94, died surrounded by her loving family on Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at her Newton residence. She was born Nov. 22, 1924, in Bazine to George and Olinda (Nuss) Rein.
Georgina was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Newton and also held membership at St. John's Lutheran Church in Russell. She was a former member of the United Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Millberger. Georgina's faith was an important part of her life.
She taught for a brief time in a one-room schoolhouse. She then worked at the bank in Russell and J.C. Penney before marrying the love of her life, Walter. They were married on Oct. 14, 1945, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Millberger.
Walter and Georgina raised three daughters while living on their farm for many years. They moved to Russell when they retired in 1993. In 2001, they moved to Newton. Her family was very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with her loving family and many friends. Georgina was an accomplished cook and loved to share meals. She lost her soulmate on Dec. 14, 2010, and remained living in their Newton home.
Georgina is survived by her daughters, Kathleen and her husband Roger Rader of Blanchard, Oklahoma, Marlene and her husband Charles Farmer of Snohomish, Washington, and Nadine and her husband David Bieker of Newton; and sister-in-law, Viola Wagner of Hutchinson. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Allen and his wife LaVera Rein; sister, Talia and her husband Herb Karst; brother, Marlin and his wife Sherry Rein; brother-in-law, Leonard and his wife Alvina Wegele; brother-in-law, Marvin and his wife Esther Dumler; brother-in-law, Raymond Wagner; and brother-in-law, Otto and his wife Christina Wegele.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at Zion Lutheran Church in Newton, with The Reverend Kurt Letcher officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A committal service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Russell, with The Reverend Roger Dennis presiding.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Newton, St. John's Lutheran Church in Russell or United Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Millberger in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
