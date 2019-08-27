Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Newton, KS
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Cemetery
Russell, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina Wegele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina Wegele


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgina Wegele Obituary
Georgina Olinda (Rein) Wegele, 94, died surrounded by her loving family on Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at her Newton residence. She was born Nov. 22, 1924, in Bazine to George and Olinda (Nuss) Rein.

Georgina was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Newton and also held membership at St. John's Lutheran Church in Russell. She was a former member of the United Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Millberger. Georgina's faith was an important part of her life.

She taught for a brief time in a one-room schoolhouse. She then worked at the bank in Russell and J.C. Penney before marrying the love of her life, Walter. They were married on Oct. 14, 1945, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Millberger.

Walter and Georgina raised three daughters while living on their farm for many years. They moved to Russell when they retired in 1993. In 2001, they moved to Newton. Her family was very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with her loving family and many friends. Georgina was an accomplished cook and loved to share meals. She lost her soulmate on Dec. 14, 2010, and remained living in their Newton home.

Georgina is survived by her daughters, Kathleen and her husband Roger Rader of Blanchard, Oklahoma, Marlene and her husband Charles Farmer of Snohomish, Washington, and Nadine and her husband David Bieker of Newton; and sister-in-law, Viola Wagner of Hutchinson. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Allen and his wife LaVera Rein; sister, Talia and her husband Herb Karst; brother, Marlin and his wife Sherry Rein; brother-in-law, Leonard and his wife Alvina Wegele; brother-in-law, Marvin and his wife Esther Dumler; brother-in-law, Raymond Wagner; and brother-in-law, Otto and his wife Christina Wegele.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at Zion Lutheran Church in Newton, with The Reverend Kurt Letcher officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A committal service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Russell, with The Reverend Roger Dennis presiding.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Newton, St. John's Lutheran Church in Russell or United Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Millberger in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now