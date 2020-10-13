Gerald Eugene Suffield, 75, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home in Sublette, Kansas. He was born on November 16, 1944 to Mildred Evelyn (Ubben) and Lloyd Janny Suffield in Newton, Kansas. He attended a rural country school near Burns until the eighth grade, and graduated from Marion High School in 1962. That same year Gerald enlisted in the U.S. Army attending basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaski County, Missouri. Later he was stationed in Germany, serving during peace time.
Gerald came to western Kansas on a harvest crew. After a few years he was hired to transport cattle for Daubert Trucking out of Sublette. He met Bonnie May (Ocker) and they were united in marriage on December 18, 1976 at the Sublette Southern Baptist Church. Nearly thirty years ago Gerald went to work for Groendyke Transport Inc, where he drove tankers transporting liquids. Never having an accident or even a ticket, he was honored with the Three Million Safe Miles award! After retirement he went back to trucking on a part time basis until June of 2019.
When Gerald wasn't on the road he was home with his family. He watched old westerns and would listen to oldies from the 50's and 60's and he loved Elvis! He could tell you the make and model of any car, and he knew the location of any place and seldom used a map. Gerald enjoyed fishing and riding jet skis with his granddaughters while camping at Lake Fort Supply. Every summer he would take his family on vacation discovering a new place each time. Gerald and Bonnie treasured the memories from a special Alaskan cruise they took together. A favorite past time was growing vegetables and in recent years he took great pride in inspecting Tim and Melissa's vegetable garden. He cherished the time with them and his two beautiful granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie, of the home; a daughter, Melissa Dusin and husband Tim of Satanta, KS; two granddaughters, Lauren and Alison; a brother, Edwin "Butch" Suffield and wife Tammie of Peabody, KS; sisters, Wilma Hybsha of Newton, KS, Juanita Birkle of Newton, KS, and Linda Olsen and husband Harold of Newton, KS; a brother-in-law, Roger Hett of Stockton,CA; a sister-in-law, Tammy Suffield; many nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, J.J.; and friends he met along the road.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David Suffield; a sister, Sharolyn Hett; brother-in-laws, Vern Birkle and John Hybsha.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Sublette.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Copeland Cemetery with Pastor Elizabeth Winger Young officiating. The casket will be open prior to the service. Friends are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and masks are recommended. A recording of the service will be available on the funeral home's website.
Memorial contributions can be made payable to St. Catherine Hospice or the Copeland Cemetery in care of Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 1200, Sublette, Ks 67877. Condolences may be left online at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com.