Gerald D. "Jerry" Sartain Sr., 79, died Saturday (July 27, 2019) at his Newton residence. He was born Oct. 17, 1939, in Wamego, to Henry and Ruth Sartain. He married Delores Tessendorf in October 1974; she survives of the home.
Jerry held many jobs in his working life, through which he gained experiences that served him well in life. After moving to Newton, he worked at Windsor Mobile Homes, Builders Concrete, Wray Roofing and Bob Leckington Sand.
He had a love of cars and enjoyed working on them and racing. As his health permitted, he looked forward to the local demolition derbies. He was always helping his friends and families work on cars, motorcycles and anything with an engine.
Jerry was a true family man and Christmas was his favorite holiday. He never asked for anything at Christmas other than his family being together. He had a love of animals; he especially loved his dog, Gidget, and cat, Marbles.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Delores of the home; sisters, Emma Wiltrout of Osage City and Susie Cyrene of Manhattan; brother, Larry Sartain of Wamego; and his children: Donna (Sam) Tipton, Ron (Cindy) Sartain, Annie (Gary) Clark, Phyllis (Bill) Terbovich, Dennis Tessendorf, Doug Tessendorf, B.J. (Travis) Krogmeier and J.R. (Kati) Sartain; daughter-in-law, Diane Tessendorf. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Terry Lynn Sartain, who died on Oct. 12, 2007; one son, Tom Tessendorf, who died Nov. 13, 2014; and a daughter-in-law, Gina Tessendorf, who died on Jan. 2, 2016.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family interment will take place.
Memorials are suggested to the Sartain Family Fund in care of Delores Sartain and may be left at Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on July 30, 2019