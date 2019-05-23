Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert "Gib" Thomas Jr.. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6100 E Central Ave Wichita , KS 67208 (316)-612-1700 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6100 E Central Ave Wichita , KS 67208 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert "Gib" William Thomas Jr. died peacefully in his home on Sunday (May 19, 2019) in Wichita, at the age of 77.



Gib was born on Jan 27, 1942. He enjoyed many hobbies, from music by collecting vinyl records to memorabilia. His vast collection included sports, diecast, antique clocks, antique radios, Coca Cola, and NASCAR. His one love was drag racing. After living in California for many years, he had reconnected with his racing friends, John Weibe, John Dearmore and Brian Budd.



Gib is preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Pauline Glenn, and stepfather, Robert O. Glenn, of Newton.



He is survived by his longtime love, Mona L. Mason; as well as brother, David E. Glenn (wife, Teresa); and sister, Tereeca "Tess" Gahamn (husband, Dale). He had three children, Kellie Griffiths (husband, Cory) of Hutchinson, Jamie Remsberg (husband, Tad) of Newton and Christopher Thomas (wife, Ariel) of Cedar City, Utah. Gib also had seven grandchildren: Kade, Maggie and Jonah Remsberg, and Mathew, Joshua, Christopher Jr. and Jake Thomas. He had one niece, Sonja Davis; and four nephews: Miguel Rodriguez, Robert, Raymond and John Glenn.



A Ceremony of Life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday (May 26, 2019) at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central, Wichita. Dale Gahman (brother-in-law) will officiate the ceremony.

