Glenda Earlene (Cline) Connor was born Oct. 21, 1939, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to Earl Martin Cline and Vera Fern (



Glenda met her husband, Gaylord, in 1957 and they were married on March 1, 1958, in Wichita. They moved to Gaylord's hometown of Newton, where they lived and raised their family. They retired to Hilton Head, South Carolina, in 1991 until moving to Denton, Texas, in 2005 to be closer to their family.



Glenda was known for her high standards in all areas of her life and expected the same from her children and grandchildren. She taught her kids what it meant to work hard, take care of what you have and that anything worth doing was worth doing right.



Glenda loved to travel, loved to learn and loved to play golf at new destinations. She was active with the PTA in her earlier years and received a lifetime membership in the National PTA organization. Glenda also taught the same Sunday school class at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Newton from their kindergarten through their high school years. Glenda ran for and was elected as a Republican committee woman and served for many years. Glenda attended Wichita State University after her children were in college to study French, then studied abroad two summers at the University of Strasburg in Strasburg, France.



More recently, Glenda enjoyed volunteering for the Humane Society and ASPCA shelters and at Meals on Wheels. She had a life-long passion for animals and, most recently, her precious French bulldog, Piper. She enjoyed a variety of pastimes, such as playing Mahjong, bridge, tennis and golf, where she was a club champion two years in a row. She had a generous heart for those she knew.



She leaves behind three children, Kim Dorrough and husband David of Owasso, Oklahoma, Kip Connor and wife Lu Ann of St. Charles, Missouri, and Christy Shoemaker and husband Brian of Granbury, Texas; eight grandchildren: Whitney Larkin and husband Craig of St. Louis, Robert Dorrough and wife Claire of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Taylor Biondo and husband Addison of St. Charles, Missouri, Jordan Ahrens and husband Shane of Moore, Oklahoma, Sydney Connor of St. Charles, Missouri, Carson Lakey and husband Tyler of The Colony, Texas, Hannah Bajier and husband Tommy of St. Louis and Connor Kennedy of Dallas; great-grandchildren: Eli Larkin, Vivien Larkin, Adalynn Biondo and baby boy-to-be Biondo, Evelyn Bajier and two foster Ahrens children; sister, Gayle Poole and husband Dan of Wichita; and various nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Vera; husband, Gaylord; and her brother, Gary.



Arrangements were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service (



