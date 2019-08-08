Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Stehman. View Sign Service Information Hesston Mennonite Church 309 S Main Street Hesston, KS 67062 Visitation 7:00 PM Hesston Mennonite Church Hesston , KS View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Hesston Mennonite Church Hesston , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Lloyd Stehman, 93, of Hesston, passed away on July 31, 2019, at home surrounded by family.



He leaves Mary Berge Stehman, his wife of 12 years; sons: Randy (Christine), Anthony, Rick (Cathy) and Jeff (Shannon); daughter, Sandra (Larry) Toews; 13 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Glenn was preceded in death by Joanne, his wife of 55 years; and his five sisters and brothers.



He was born on Oct. 16, 1925, the fifth child of Jake and Fannie Stehman, in St. Elizabeth, Manitoba, Canada. He grew up near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, where he met Joanne Grieser. They married in 1950 and in 1953 they moved to North Dakota, first to Kindred and in 1956 to Casselton. In 1964, they moved back to Detroit Lakes and in 1976 they moved to Hesston.



Glenn worked for Honeywell and later Johnson Controls, installing temperature control systems in commercial buildings, work he enjoyed until he retired - when life got even better. They traveled extensively and he enjoyed woodworking, reading, having coffee with his friends and spending summers at Rocky Mountain Mennonite Camp on building projects and maintenance.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Hesston Mennonite Church, Hesston. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation and sharing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the church.



