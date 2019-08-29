|
Gloria Jean Webber, 88, passed away Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) at her home. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, to Mary Afton (Riley) and John Henry Andres in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She married Donald Lee Webber on Aug. 20, 1948, in Independence.
Gloria was a homemaker and artist. She enjoyed painting Kansas landscapes and flowers, receiving many awards for her work. She was a member of the Newton Fine Arts Association and a charter member of the Carriage Factory Gallery. She was also a member of the United Church of Christ since 1972, serving as a church school teacher and on various committees, including worship. She enjoyed singing in the choir and the women's fellowship group. Gloria and Don enjoyed gardening, family and traveling throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Gale Webber of Wichita; son-in-law, Michael Hastings of Newton; and two sisters, Laura VanTeighen and Mary Ann Reynolds of Coffeyville.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Lee of the home; daughters, Carol Hastings Angulo (Michael) of rural Newton, Sandra McVey (Bob) of Edgerton; son, Alan (Leigh) of Phoenix; and brothers, John (Nancy) Andres of Lemont, Illinois, and David (Julia) Andres of Phoenix. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Jeffrey (Paulyna) Webber, Melanie (David) Cradduck, David (Sonia) Hastings, Matthew (Susan) Hastings, Steven (Shannon) Hastings, Daniel Hastings, Sarah Hastings, Jennifer (Dustin) Toman and Robert (Mallory) McVey; as well as great and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the United Church of Christ, 210 E. Fourth, Newton. Private burial at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.
Memorials may be made to Rivercross Hospice or the Carriage Factory Gallery and sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 29, 2019