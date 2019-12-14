Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston 107 South Lancaster Hesston , KS 67062 (620)-327-2685 Memorial service 10:30 AM Hesston Mennonite Church Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Kathleen Brunner, 89, of Hesston, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019) at Newton Medical Center, Newton. She was born July 12, 1930, in Kitchner, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of C.F. and Mary (Kolb) Derstine.



She was a member of the Hesston Mennonite Church. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Eastern Mennonite College. Grace and her husband, Paul, ministered for many churches over the years and she continued to minister throughout her life with meaningful relationships in the community.



Grace was united in marriage to Paul Brunner on Aug. 21, 1954, at Kitchner, Ontario, Canada. He preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 2014.



She is survived by her children, Beverly Ann Goertzen and husband Nelson of Hesston and Scott Brunner of Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren: Tyler (Alexis) Goertzen of Hutchinson, A.J. (Stacey) Goertzen of Saratoga Springs, New York, Hope Goertzen of Olathe, and Christina Brunner and Nick Brunner, both of Louisville, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Reed and Jake Goertzen, and Bauer Maczen.



Grace was also preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.



Family will meet with friends from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) at Schowalter Villa Chapel, Hesston. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at Hesston Mennonite Church, with light lunch to follow. Internment will take place after lunch at Eastlawn Cemetery in Hesston.



