Harlin D Balzer, died June 2nd, 2020 at his home with his children at his side. He was born to Victor S and Lorene E (Gaeddert) Balzer on August 19, 1949 in McPherson, Kansas.
Harlin grew up in Inman, Kansas with his parents, brother, and sister on the family farm. He is a graduate of Inman High School and Bethel College and attended Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary. He went on to raise his family in Hesston and establish a career as a grain farmer in McPherson and Reno Counties.
Harlin loved his children and grandchildren deeply. He always enjoyed going to the movies, taking pop breaks, camping, fishing, photography, farming, and goofing around with those close to him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Lorene Balzer and his brother Ron Balzer.
He is survived by his children Geoffrey Balzer, Janell (Chris) Buford, and Amy (Tyler) Huntley; three grandchildren; sister Jo (Steve Carr) Balzer; and extended family and loved ones.
Memorial Services will be held at First Mennonite Church in Halstead on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Steve Wilcox officiating. The service will also be streamed on Zoom. In order to ensure safe social distancing, the family asks that those attending RSVP to scarr@ix.netcom.com.
Memorials may be sent to Bethel College, North Newton, Kansas or Wheatstate Manor, Whitewater, Kansas.
Published in The Kansan on Jun. 6, 2020.