Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Harold Rodgers Obituary
Harold Rodgers, 84, died Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at his Newton residence. He was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Newton, to Leonard and Lillian (Patrick) Rodgers. On Sept. 2, 1960, he married Andrea Weems at the Newton Church of the Brethren and they shared 52 years of marriage before Andy passed away March 30, 2012.

Harold had a tremendous work ethic and worked for over 60 years at the same job as Garwin, Edo-Aire and Sigma Tek were sold out. He was proud of his continuous work through the years. He also had a cleaning business in Newton and cleaned for Boston Insurance and Alumbaugh Investments.

When he wasn't working his jobs, Harold could be found in his yard working his large garden and doing many projects around his yard.

Harold's family was important to him and he looked forward to spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and siblings. He could be found almost every Friday catching up with his family at The Breadbasket.

Harold is survived by his daughters, Jeanenne and her husband Gary Alumbaugh of Newton and Lenora Carey and her husband Kevin of Valley Center; brother, Alvin Rodgers of Newton; and two sisters, Neva Riley and Doris Bazil, both of Newton. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Zacarey (Amanda) Carey, Sam (Jessie) Carey, Dustin Carey and Nichalous (Emily) Alumbaugh; and five great-grandchildren: Emmalyn, Adalyn, Coralyn, Kolten and Levi.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Andrea; parents; brothers: Charles, Lee, Marvin and Henry Rodgers; and one grandson, Nathaniel Alumbaugh.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Brad Riley presiding. Burial will be in the Restlawn Gardens of Memory, rural Newton. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020), with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 11, 2020
