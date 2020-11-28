1/1
Harry LeRoy Ylander
1927 - 2020
Harry LeRoy Ylander (1927 – 2020)

Harry LeRoy Ylander, 93, of Alliance, formerly of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Skyview Care and Rehab at Bridgeport, Nebraska.

He was born May 25, 1927 in Beattie, Kansas to Edmond J. Ylander and Ellen L. (Samuelson) Ylander.

He graduated from Frankfort High School, Frankfort, Kansas and served in the United states Coast Guard during World War II. He was honorably discharged, returning to Kansas to attend Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. Shortly after graduation, he was called back to serve as an officer in the Coast Guard during the Korean War.

He was married to Mary Ann Martin on June 18, 1950. Their loving marriage endured for 70 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.

Harry worked in the accounting field including at Gold's Department Store, Lincoln, J. L. Brandeis and Sons, Omaha and concluded his career as Vice-President Treasurer of Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.

Harry was actively involved in Boy Scouts serving as a scoutmaster and lodge advisor for the Order-of-the-Arrow while in Omaha. He was the recipient of many recognitions including the Vigil Honor, the Lamb Award and the Silver Beaver Award.

Harry is survived by his wife Ann, son Dr. David (Kathy) Ylander of Alliance and daughter C. Anne (Chuck) Leudders of Black Hawk, Colorado, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lucille Engwall and brother Ferril Ylander.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with inurnment in Fairlawn Cemetery, Hutchinson, Kansas. Memorials have been established at Bethany Lutheran Church and Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. Donations may be sent in care of Mary Ann Ylander, 150 W 24th St, Apt. 119, Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.

Published in The Kansan on Nov. 28, 2020.
