Harry William Kasitz, 99, died Saturday (May 16, 2020) at the Newton Medical Center.
He was born on November 2, 1920 at the Axtell Hospital in Newton, Kansas the son of William F. and Elsie Gut Kasitz. He was the only one of their sons to be born in a hospital. Harry was raised in the Elbing, Newton and Walton areas, graduating from Newton High School. During World War II, he served in the Army Air Force.
Harry was united in marriage to Grace Mable Bestvater on November 4, 1945 at the Evangelical and Reformed Church in Newton. They lived in Newton for a while, then moved to Wichita where Harry worked at Cessna Aircraft for 24 years. In the early 1950's, Harry and Grace were the founding members of the Faith Evangelical and Reformed Church in Wichita.
In the 1960's, the family moved to White Memorial Camp in rural Council Grove, Kansas. During their 18 years they lived there, Harry was the camp host. They attended the Council Grove United Church of Christ and were members of the Kelso Bible Study. They were also members of the Council Grove square dance club.
In the 1980's, Harry and Grace returned to Newton. They were members of the First United Church of Christ in Newton and the Circle 8 square dance club. Harry went to work in the maintenance department of the Bethel Clinic for 10 years and at Brenneman Body Shop for 10 years. He then was a greeter at Wal Mart for 10 years, finally retiring at the age of 90.
Harry enjoyed spending time in his garden, growing flowers and vegetables, as well as selling them at the Farmer's Market.
Survivors include his son Robert Kasitz of rural Newton; brother Richard Kasitz of Newton; grandchildren Lindsey McRoy of Katie, Texas and Lance Kasitz of Wichita; and three great grandchildren Jaxson and Kynade McRoy of Katie and Pierce Bachrodt of Wichita.
Harry is preceded in death by his parents; wife Grace on June 4, 2011; son David W. Kasitz; and two brothers Allwin and William R. Kasitz.
The casket will be open at the funeral home on Wednesday (May 20, 2020) between 12:00 Noon and 8:00 P.M.
Private graveside services will be held at the Highlands Church Cemetery in rural Newton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First United Church of Christ or the White Memorial Camp. Contributions can be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Published in The Kansan on May 19, 2020