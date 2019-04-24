|
|
Hazel Irene "Rene" Sattler, 91, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Irene was born Feb. 11, 1928, in Lyndon to Oscar Irvin and Hazel June (Goldsmith) Beck.
On Feb. 16, 1957, Irene married Wilbur Sattler at the Methodist Church in Moundridge.
Irene finished her L.P.N training and worked at Bethel Deaconess Hospital and for Dr. Jay S. Benton until her retirement in 1988. After retirement, she kept busy with volunteer work and tending to her plants and flowers. Irene enjoyed crocheting and made more than 100 afghans, giving the biggest share of them away. She was a lifetime active member of Salem United Methodist Church in Newton.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Lindsay of Peabody and Marc (Diana) Sattler of Newton; daughters, Carla Schwabauer of Newton and Kim Black of Valley Center; brother, Russell Beck of Emporia; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Hazel; husband, Wilbur; sisters: Wiona Brown, Ione Monroe, Velma McMillin and Anita Faulkner; brothers, Oscar Beck, Elmer Beck and infant Freeman Beck; granddaughter, Christine Schmidt; great-great-granddaugther, Ava Goodpasture; and son-in-law, David Black.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (April 25, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday (April 26, 2019) at Salem United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Restlawn Garden of Memories on Highway 50, west of Newton.
Memorials are suggested to Salem United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 24, 2019