Hazel Whomans, 96, died Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson Village. She was born June 15, 1923, in Kingman, to Glenn William and Mary Elizabeth (Nowlan) Richardson. Hazel was a 1941 graduate of Kingman High School and 1967 graduate of Tech School of Nursing.
On April 16, 1943, Hazel married John William Whomans in Kingman. They shared over 58 years of marriage prior to his death on Oct. 18, 2001. John and Hazel lived in Kingman from 1943 to 1974; Alamogordo, New Mexico, from 1974 to 1995; and then moved to Hutchinson in 1995.
She was a homemaker and retired Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Hazel was a Sunday School teacher, volunteer for Betty Dare Sunshine Auxiliary, Alamogordo, New Mexico, and various other charities. She enjoyed family quilting bees, crocheting baby hats and knitting blankets for the Salvation Army and hospital. Hazel was a member of South Hutchinson Christian Church.
Hazel is survived by son, Robert E. (Mary Ann) Whomans of Newton; daughters, Marjorie M. Keezer of Newton, Mary Ann Yahnke of Norwich and Joyce (Nelson) Lancaster of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Doris Richardson of Winfield; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John W. Whomans; son, Paul C. Whomans; and siblings: Louise Lord, Lois Tucker, Wallace Richardson, Tom Richardson, Newton Richardson, Agnes Cragun and Leonard Richardson.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at South Hutchinson Christian Church, 111 E. First Avenue, South Hutchinson, with Pastor Jeff Arnold officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday at Cleveland Cemetery, Kingman. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020), with the family present from 7 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to South Hutchinson Christian Church or Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
