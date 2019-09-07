|
|
Heidi Elizabeth Stovall, 34, of rural Sedgwick died Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019) in Wichita, after suffering a massive stroke.
Heidi was a happy young lady who loved her Disney movies and "Back To The Future" movies. Though she didn't speak much, she could say Pizza (her favorite food) and Coca Cola (her favorite beverage). She loved ducks. Heidi brought a great deal of joy to her family and her extended family of friends for the past 35 years.
Heidi was born on Sept. 6, 1984, in Hutchinson, the daughter of the late Randy Stovall and Kathy and Matt Inlow of the home in rural Sedgwick.
She is also survived by her brother, Michael Stovall of Sedgwick; her brother, Steffan Baginski and his wife Amy Arnold of Gallup, New Mexico; her brothers, Roger and Hayden Inlow of the home; and sisters, Shea and Kylie Inlow, also of the home. Her wonderful aunt, Patty Caswell and husband Robert of Hutchinson also survives; along with her nieces, Delaney Arnold and Madison Paradise; nephew, Weston Stovall; and numerous other uncles, aunts and cousins.
Our hearts are heavy, but Heidi is free of the special needs that restricted her on earth and she flies high with the Angels now.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Sedgwick. There will be no visitation or viewing.
Published in The Kansan on Sept. 7, 2019