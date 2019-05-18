Helen Elizabeth Bachman, 87, passed away on Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at Schowalter Villa, Hesston. She was born on April 9, 1932, in Newton to Henry S. and Mathilda (Wedel) Goertzen. She graduated from Newton High School in 1950 and attended Bethel College.
She worked as a secretary for Bethel College and Hesco Industries, was a member of First Mennonite Church (Newton) and volunteered many years at Schowalter Villa, the Et Cetera Shop and MCC.
On Oct. 9, 1951, Helen married Donovan Bachman. He died Oct. 3, 2016.
Helen is survived by her children, Mary (Bruce) Dyck of Exeter, California, and Ken (Rachel) Bachman of Hesston; daughter-in-law, Karen Bachman of Newton; grandchildren: Amy (Derrick) Birdsell of Hesston, Lisa (Brad) Jacobs of Bedford, New Hampshire, Johann (Stacy) Dyck of Richardson,Texas, B. J. (Kristen) Dyck of Bakersfield, California, Ben Bollinger-Bachman of Hesston and Lizzy Bollinger-Bachman of Hesston; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Irvin Goertzen of Goessel; and a sister, Edna Ruth Graber of Hesston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Ron Bachman.
Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday (May 19, 2019) at Schowalter Villa Chapel, Hesston. Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Monday (May 20, 2019) at Restlawn Cemetery, Newton, with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Mennonite Church, Newton, with Pastors Anita Kehr and Kay Schroeder officiating.
Memorials have been designated for Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Fund or First Mennonite Church, Newton, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, 107 S. Lancaster, Hesston, KS 67062.
Published in The Kansan on May 18, 2019