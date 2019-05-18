Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Bachman. View Sign Service Information Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston P.O. Box 33 107 South Lancaster Hesston , KS 67062 (620)-327-2685 Graveside service 9:00 AM Restlawn Cemetery Newton , KS View Map Memorial service 10:30 AM First Mennonite Church Newton , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Elizabeth Bachman, 87, passed away on Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at Schowalter Villa, Hesston. She was born on April 9, 1932, in Newton to Henry S. and Mathilda (Wedel) Goertzen. She graduated from Newton High School in 1950 and attended Bethel College.



She worked as a secretary for Bethel College and Hesco Industries, was a member of First Mennonite Church (Newton) and volunteered many years at Schowalter Villa, the Et Cetera Shop and MCC.



On Oct. 9, 1951, Helen married Donovan Bachman. He died Oct. 3, 2016.



Helen is survived by her children, Mary (Bruce) Dyck of Exeter, California, and Ken (Rachel) Bachman of Hesston; daughter-in-law, Karen Bachman of Newton; grandchildren: Amy (Derrick) Birdsell of Hesston, Lisa (Brad) Jacobs of Bedford, New Hampshire, Johann (Stacy) Dyck of Richardson,Texas, B. J. (Kristen) Dyck of Bakersfield, California, Ben Bollinger-Bachman of Hesston and Lizzy Bollinger-Bachman of Hesston; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Irvin Goertzen of Goessel; and a sister, Edna Ruth Graber of Hesston.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Ron Bachman.



Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday (May 19, 2019) at Schowalter Villa Chapel, Hesston. Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Monday (May 20, 2019) at Restlawn Cemetery, Newton, with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Mennonite Church, Newton, with Pastors Anita Kehr and Kay Schroeder officiating.



Memorials have been designated for Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Fund or First Mennonite Church, Newton, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, 107 S. Lancaster, Hesston, KS 67062. Helen Elizabeth Bachman, 87, passed away on Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at Schowalter Villa, Hesston. She was born on April 9, 1932, in Newton to Henry S. and Mathilda (Wedel) Goertzen. She graduated from Newton High School in 1950 and attended Bethel College.She worked as a secretary for Bethel College and Hesco Industries, was a member of First Mennonite Church (Newton) and volunteered many years at Schowalter Villa, the Et Cetera Shop and MCC.On Oct. 9, 1951, Helen married Donovan Bachman. He died Oct. 3, 2016.Helen is survived by her children, Mary (Bruce) Dyck of Exeter, California, and Ken (Rachel) Bachman of Hesston; daughter-in-law, Karen Bachman of Newton; grandchildren: Amy (Derrick) Birdsell of Hesston, Lisa (Brad) Jacobs of Bedford, New Hampshire, Johann (Stacy) Dyck of Richardson,Texas, B. J. (Kristen) Dyck of Bakersfield, California, Ben Bollinger-Bachman of Hesston and Lizzy Bollinger-Bachman of Hesston; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Irvin Goertzen of Goessel; and a sister, Edna Ruth Graber of Hesston.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Ron Bachman.Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday (May 19, 2019) at Schowalter Villa Chapel, Hesston. Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Monday (May 20, 2019) at Restlawn Cemetery, Newton, with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Mennonite Church, Newton, with Pastors Anita Kehr and Kay Schroeder officiating.Memorials have been designated for Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Fund or First Mennonite Church, Newton, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, 107 S. Lancaster, Hesston, KS 67062. Published in The Kansan on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close