Helen Bachman (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Bachman.
Service Information
Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston
P.O. Box 33 107 South Lancaster
Hesston, KS
67062
(620)-327-2685
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Restlawn Cemetery
Newton, KS
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
First Mennonite Church
Newton, KS
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Elizabeth Bachman, 87, passed away on Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at Schowalter Villa, Hesston. She was born on April 9, 1932, in Newton to Henry S. and Mathilda (Wedel) Goertzen. She graduated from Newton High School in 1950 and attended Bethel College.

She worked as a secretary for Bethel College and Hesco Industries, was a member of First Mennonite Church (Newton) and volunteered many years at Schowalter Villa, the Et Cetera Shop and MCC.

On Oct. 9, 1951, Helen married Donovan Bachman. He died Oct. 3, 2016.

Helen is survived by her children, Mary (Bruce) Dyck of Exeter, California, and Ken (Rachel) Bachman of Hesston; daughter-in-law, Karen Bachman of Newton; grandchildren: Amy (Derrick) Birdsell of Hesston, Lisa (Brad) Jacobs of Bedford, New Hampshire, Johann (Stacy) Dyck of Richardson,Texas, B. J. (Kristen) Dyck of Bakersfield, California, Ben Bollinger-Bachman of Hesston and Lizzy Bollinger-Bachman of Hesston; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Irvin Goertzen of Goessel; and a sister, Edna Ruth Graber of Hesston.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Ron Bachman.

Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday (May 19, 2019) at Schowalter Villa Chapel, Hesston. Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Monday (May 20, 2019) at Restlawn Cemetery, Newton, with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Mennonite Church, Newton, with Pastors Anita Kehr and Kay Schroeder officiating.

Memorials have been designated for Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Fund or First Mennonite Church, Newton, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, 107 S. Lancaster, Hesston, KS 67062.
Published in The Kansan on May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.