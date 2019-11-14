Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Dyck. View Sign Service Information Robertson-Drago Funeral Home 211 W Main St West Plains , MO 65775 (417)-256-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Elizabeth Dyck, 96, West Plains, Missouri, passed away Nov. 6, 2019, at her home. She was born May 26, 1923, in Goessel, to Jacob C. Reimer and Agnes Unruh Reimer.



On Oct. 5, 1947, Helen was married to Ralp Carl Dyck in Goessel. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2006.



Mrs. Dyck accomplished many things in her life. Notably, she was a registered nurse for 40 years, was a volunteer for Riverways Hospice for 25 years, was active in the Food Pantry and held quilt club meetings at her house. She donated a beautiful quilt each year to Mennonite Central Committee. Mrs. Dyck was of the Baptist faith.



She is survived by three children, Max Dyck, Bruce Dyck and wife Mary, and Jay Dyck and wife Naomi; five grandchildren: Jason Dyck and wife Melissa, Anna Zerr and husband Keith, Abbie Pinnegar and husband John, Johann Dyck and wife Stacy, and B. J. Dyck and wife Kristen; 11 great-grandchildren: Jaylen, Jonus, Alexis, Breianah, Heidi, Aliza, Jack, Lucas, Emily, Sadie and Camille; one sister-in-law, Janice Reimer; and several nieces and nephews.



Her parents; husband; one infant daughter, Sandra Lee Dyck; three brothers, Milferd, Elmer and Leroy Reimer; and one sister, Alice Goerzen, preceded her in death.



A memorial service for Helen will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. A private interment will be at a later date in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at Helen Elizabeth Dyck, 96, West Plains, Missouri, passed away Nov. 6, 2019, at her home. She was born May 26, 1923, in Goessel, to Jacob C. Reimer and Agnes Unruh Reimer.On Oct. 5, 1947, Helen was married to Ralp Carl Dyck in Goessel. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2006.Mrs. Dyck accomplished many things in her life. Notably, she was a registered nurse for 40 years, was a volunteer for Riverways Hospice for 25 years, was active in the Food Pantry and held quilt club meetings at her house. She donated a beautiful quilt each year to Mennonite Central Committee. Mrs. Dyck was of the Baptist faith.She is survived by three children, Max Dyck, Bruce Dyck and wife Mary, and Jay Dyck and wife Naomi; five grandchildren: Jason Dyck and wife Melissa, Anna Zerr and husband Keith, Abbie Pinnegar and husband John, Johann Dyck and wife Stacy, and B. J. Dyck and wife Kristen; 11 great-grandchildren: Jaylen, Jonus, Alexis, Breianah, Heidi, Aliza, Jack, Lucas, Emily, Sadie and Camille; one sister-in-law, Janice Reimer; and several nieces and nephews.Her parents; husband; one infant daughter, Sandra Lee Dyck; three brothers, Milferd, Elmer and Leroy Reimer; and one sister, Alice Goerzen, preceded her in death.A memorial service for Helen will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. A private interment will be at a later date in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com. Published in The Kansan on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close