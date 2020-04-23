Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Justina Busenitz. View Sign Service Information Lamb Funeral Home 120 S Main St Whitewater , KS 67154 (316)-799-2000 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM Emmaus Mennonite Church 9070 NW Meadowlark Road Whitewater , KS View Map Service 2:00 PM Emmaus Mennonite Church 9070 NW Meadowlark Road Whitewater , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen J. Busenitz

Age 79

Whitewater, Kansas



Helen Justina Busenitz's life began on February 4, 1941, the daughter of William L. and Emma (Wiebe) Busenitz on the family farm southeast of Whitewater, Kansas. Being the third-oldest of eleven children and the first daughter, she cared for her younger siblings. The family faithfully attended Emmaus Mennonite Church. At the age of eleven Helen trusted in Christ as her Savior. She attended Claypool Grade School in Butler County and graduated from Berean High School in 1959.



Helen's desire to be a missionary began in childhood. During college at Grace Bible in Omaha, Nebraska she committed to serving in Ecuador with Gospel Missionary Union (now Avant Ministries). She graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor of Religious Education degree and then attended Spanish language school at Rio Grande Bible Institute in Edinburg, Texas. She arrived in Ecuador, South America in 1966, and served the people in the coastal city of Babahoyo in Ecuador for 46 years, retiring in 2012.



After returning to the states to her new home at Presbyterian Manor in Newton, Kansas she kept in touch with her friends from Ecuador. After her evening meal she would spend hours on the computer keeping up with her Ecuadorian friends and praying for them.



Her loving family includes her siblings, William Busenitz of Potwin, Kansas, Arnold Busenitz (Velma) of Newton, Emma Becker (Arlowe) of Plymouth, Minnesota, David Busenitz (Isabelle) of Topeka, Kansas, Kady Schubert (Jan) of Omaha, Nebraska and Christina Busenitz of Guinea, West Africa; brother-in-law, Henry Ortmann of Wolfpoint, Montana; sisters-in-law, Fran Busenitz of Madison, Georgia, Barbara Busenitz of Benton, Kansas and Patti Busenitz of Whitewater; many nieces, nephews and their children; and a host of friends in Ecuador and the United States.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gilbert, Robert and Herbert Busenitz; sister, Theresa Ortmann, and a sister-in-law, Grace Busenitz. Helen passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 79 years.



You may pay your respects on Wednesday, April 22, from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Emmaus Mennonite Church, 9070 NW Meadowlark Road, Whitewater, Kansas. A private family service will be held on Thursday, April 23, at 2:00 p.m. With the current Covid-19 recommendations, Emmaus Church will be graciously livestreaming Helen's service at the same time for you to view on their Facebook page



Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be directed to Avant Ministries or Presbyterian Manor of Newton in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Helen at



