Helen M. Entz, 95 died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Kidron Bethel Healthcare in North Newton, Kansas. She was born October 9, 1924 in Beatrice, Nebraska to B.M. and Margaret(Jantzen) Ensz of Beatrice. Helen was raised on her grandparents' farm near Beatrice, Nebraska. On July 29, 1960, she married Oscar R. Entz in Newton.
After high school, Helen worked at several hospitals in Beatrice, Goessel and Newton. She also had the opportunity to volunteer at Brooklane Farm in Maryland for one year. After voluntary service, she got a position at Bethel Hospital in Central Supply and received her LPN license. Helen was a member of First Mennonite Church in Newton.
Helen spent many years helping on the farm, raising a family and working in the church by serving on several committees and teaching preschool children. In 2005, Oscar and Helen moved to Kidron Bethel Village. She loved all the friendships that were formed there. During that time, her husband of 49 years passed away in January 2010 and her daughter Ruth in 2015.
She is survived by son Alan and Joan Entz of Newton and children, Ethan, Schyler and Camryn; daughter, Mary and Joel Kulp of Fort Worth, Texas, and children Luke, Hannah and Rachel; and son-in-law Eric Buller of Inman and children, Peter and Josiah; one sister-in-law, Edna Ensz of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar, her daughter Ruth Buller, and her siblings, Edna Goossen, Robert Ensz, and Amy Regier.
A graveside service and celebration of Helen's life is being planned for a later date.
Memorials may be given to First Mennonite Church, Newton, and Mennonite Mission Network. Memorial gifts may be sent to Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 14, 2020