Helen V. Schmidt, 94, of Goessel, passed away Tuesday (July 2, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. She was born Dec. 5, 1924, in Goessel, the daughter of Jacob F. and Susie (Bergen) Voth.



Helen was a certified nurse's aide at Bethesda Home in Goessel.



She was united in marriage to Raymond S. Schmidt on August 12, 1948, at Tabor Mennonite Church, Newton. He preceded her in death on July 3, 1996.



Survivors include her daughter, Pauline (Calvin) Buller of Hutchinson; son, Dwight (Susie) Schmidt of Newton; two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.



Helen was also preceded in death by her son, Gordon Schmidt.



Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. July 13, 2019, at Tabor Mennonite Church. Family will visit with friends following the service until 4 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. Inurnment will be held at the church cemetery one hour prior at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethesda Home in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 96, 303 E Main Street, Goessel, Kansas, 67053.



