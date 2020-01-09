Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Thornton. View Sign Service Information Hutchinson Funeral Chapel 300 East 30th Hutchinson , KS 67502 (620)-662-1201 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Opal Thornton, 100, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at Diversicare of Sedgwick in Sedgwick. Helen was born Feb. 26, 1919, on a homestead in between Burrton and Mt. Hope, the daughter of David and Georgia (Nickle) Zehr.



In 1938, Helen married Robert Thornton. They were together until his death in 1977. Helen graduated from Mt. Hope High School and worked in sales at Woolworths Department Store, Hutchinson, and later at Bucks Department Store in Wichita. After Bucks closed, Helen continued working downtown for 30-plus years and was a fixture at Innes, then Macys and Dillards as the businesses changed hands.



Helen was kind, humble and, though she never said it, she was the world's best pie maker - in her family's opinion.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; four brothers; two sisters; and two grandchildren.



Helen is survived by her sons, Robert (Pru) Thornton Jr. of Elephant Butte, New Mexico, and Jack Thornton of Wichita.



The family would like to say thank you to the staff of Diversicare of Sedgwick and Kindred Hospice of Wichita for all their wonderful care and compassion in Helen's last years.



A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. There will not be a public visitation as cremation was chosen.



Memorials may be given to Kindred Hospice of Wichita and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

