Helma S. Smith, 96, died Thursday (June 20, 2019) at Asbury Park in Newton. She was born Nov. 25, 1922, in Meno, Oklahoma, to Andrew B. and Martha M. (Buller) Jantz. On Oct. 14, 1937, she married Bert Smith in Syracuse; he preceded her in death on March 26, 2003.
Helma was a long time, active member of the First Missionary Church in Newton, where she served in many ways through the years. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, enjoyed cooking for her family, sewing and embroidery. One of Helma's greatest joys was her family and she looked forward to spending time with her loving family and many friends.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Harold and Cathy Smith, Delbert and Shirley Smith and Dennis and Linda Smith. She is also survived by one sister, Lyla Killfoil. Helma has several loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Wilma Schroeder; and one son, Bertice Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday (June 24, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel in Newton, with Pastors Ray Adams, Anthony Adams and Dan Quinlin presiding. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (June 23, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Missionary Cemetery, rural Newton.
Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on June 22, 2019