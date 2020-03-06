Henry "Hank" Dean Heidebrecht, 80, of Newton, died Tuesday (March 3, 2020) morning, surrounded by his family in his home. Born Feb. 26, 1940, in McPherson, he was the son of the late Herman P. Heidebrecht and Katie (Androes) Heidebrecht.
Hank graduated from Inman High School, Ark City Community College and McPherson College. He also attended Pittsburg State University. He grew up in Inman and worked for Eaton Corporation in Hutchinson for 36 years.
In 1999, Hank and Ann moved to Springfield, Missouri, to enjoy retirement before moving back to Kansas in 2014. During his retirement, he and Ann travelled often. Hank enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking, grilling, feeding the birds and spending quality time with his family and friends.
Hank is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Ann (Drassen) Heidebrecht; brother, Leo Heidebrecht; brother-in-law, Melvin (Sharon) Drassen; four children: Anita Fenwick of Newton, Connie (Kevin) Regier of North Newton, John (Wanda) Heidebrecht of Excelsior, Minnesota, and William Heidebrecht; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and coworkers.
He was predeceased by his parents, Katie and Herman; his siblings: Matilda Heidebrecht, Ruby Becker, Marvin Heidebrecht, Harvey Heidebrecht, Alva Heidebrecht, Esther Dickinson, Dorothy Rockey, Herman Heidebrecht Jr. and Erna Dings; and his grandsons, Ethan Fenwick and Benjamin Heidebrecht.
Memorial services for Hank Heidebrecht will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Inman Mennonite Church on 304 S. Pine, Inman, KS 67546. Honorary pallbearers will be Marcia Fenwick, Tom Rockey, Roger Dickinson, Bonnie Swenson, Jerry Dickinson, Greg Krause, Leon Heidebrecht and Kevin Regier.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com, Baker Funeral Home, Valley Center.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 6, 2020