1/
Howard R. Lacher
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard R. Lacher, 81, died Sunday (August 30, 2020) at his home in Newton.

He was born on July 2, 1939 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the son of Ferdinand Stephen and Roberta Genevieve Kleber Lacher.

Receiving his Bachelor's Degree, Howard taught American and World History for several years in Michigan. He later moved to Colorado where he was a sales rep for Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company for several years.

He married Karen Kaye Heine Cookson on May 7, 1982 in Colorado Springs, Colo. They moved to Newton in 1997.

Since living in Newton, Howard was a substitute school teacher along with being the owner and operator of the Rosewood Garden Center until retiring. He was also very active with Caring Hands Humane Society and a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include his wife Karen of the home in Newton; two daughter Cassandra Lacher of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Erika Lacher of Denver, Colo.; his twin brother Kenny Lacher of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother Jerry Lacher of Rochester, Minn.; and sister Debbie Johnson of Florida.

Howard is preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Lacher.

Graveside and inurnment services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday (September 5, 2020) at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.

There will be no visitation as cremation has been effected.

A memorial has been established with Caring Hands Humane Society and the Newton American Legion Post. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 2, 2020
I want to offer condolences to my dad’s wife, Karen. I hope that you are able to find some comfort in this trying time. Also, to Howard’s family and friends, I am sorry for your loss. Love and hugs!
Cassandra Lacher
Daughter
September 2, 2020
I am sorry for your loss and my thoughts go out to the Lacher family
Erika Lacher Radcliff
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved