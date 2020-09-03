Howard R. Lacher, 81, died Sunday (August 30, 2020) at his home in Newton.
He was born on July 2, 1939 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the son of Ferdinand Stephen and Roberta Genevieve Kleber Lacher.
Receiving his Bachelor's Degree, Howard taught American and World History for several years in Michigan. He later moved to Colorado where he was a sales rep for Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company for several years.
He married Karen Kaye Heine Cookson on May 7, 1982 in Colorado Springs, Colo. They moved to Newton in 1997.
Since living in Newton, Howard was a substitute school teacher along with being the owner and operator of the Rosewood Garden Center until retiring. He was also very active with Caring Hands Humane Society and a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his wife Karen of the home in Newton; two daughter Cassandra Lacher of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Erika Lacher of Denver, Colo.; his twin brother Kenny Lacher of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother Jerry Lacher of Rochester, Minn.; and sister Debbie Johnson of Florida.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Lacher.
Graveside and inurnment services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday (September 5, 2020) at the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
There will be no visitation as cremation has been effected.
A memorial has been established with Caring Hands Humane Society and the Newton American Legion Post. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.