

Ima Jane Elwell, 80, of Inman, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 of natural causes at Pleasant View Home. She was born September 27, 1940 in Collinsville, Oklahoma, the daughter of Herman D. and Kathryn (Hildebrand) Klaassen.



In the third grade, she accepted Jesus as her Savior during Sunday school. She was a member of Inman Mennonite Church.



Ima worked at a variety of places such as Cessna in Hutchinson, Kansas; in the Hutchinson hospital cafeteria; Inman Café; and as a custodian at Inman High School, where she retired from. Upon her retirement, Ima started oil painting classes at Hutchinson Community College and became quite an artist. Her flower beds flourished around her house and her yard grew thick and lush. Through the years Ima proved herself to be an accomplished seamstress, cook, baker, painter, crafter and student who was always ready to learn something new. Her skills knew no limits.



A Bible verse Ima was fond of was Samuel 16:7, "But the LORD said to Samuel, 'Do not look on his appearance or on the height of his stature…For the LORD sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the LORD looks on the heart'".



Ima is survived by her son, Leon (Ruth) Heidebrecht of Inman; daughter, Linda (Steve) Innes of Belton, Missouri; grandsons, Stephen Heidebrecht of Pittsburg and Aaron (Alexandra) Heidebrecht of Lawrence; great-grandson, Finn Heidebrecht of Lawrence; brother, Dayle Klaassen of Pittsburg; and sister, Joyce Graber of Wichita.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Darlene Schmidt.



Private services will be held at Inman North Cemetery, Inman, Kansas. Friends may pay their respects to Ima from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Buhler Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to Inman Mennonite Church or Pleasant View Home in care of Buhler Mortuary, PO Box 589, Buhler, KS 67522.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store