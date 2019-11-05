|
|
Ina Mae Kinkaid, 94, died Oct. 23, 2019, at Newton Presbyterian Manor. She was born March 14, 1925, in Elk City, to John and Pearl (Ferguson) Penhorwood.
Ina Mae was a longtime active member of the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton.
Ina Mae enjoyed time visiting with her two great-grandchildren and reminiscing over photos and stories from earlier years. She was a dedicated volunteer "greeter" at Newton Medical Center. Ina Mae had many beloved friends in Newton and Wichita who took wonderful care of her and the family.
Ina Mae is survived by her grandson, Bryan Kinkaid and his wife Meredith Kinkaid of Arvada, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Cathy Bush Kinkaid of Boulder, Colorado, and sons; great-granddaughter, Caroline Kinkaid; and great-grandson James Kinkaid of Arvada, Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, David and Phillip Kinkaid; and one brother, Ruel Penhorwood.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, with Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
Memorials in Ina Mae's name may be left with Trinity Heights United Methodist Church building fund in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 5, 2019