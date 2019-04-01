|
Inez Rowland, 75, of Newton, passed away March 26, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. Inez was born April 10, 1943, to Bryant and Edna (Bailey) Woody in Oklahoma City.
Inez married Lorton Rowland on Dec. 25, 1966, in Los Angeles. She loved to cross-stitch and needlepoint, and would knit caps and gloves for senior adults who were in need in the Newton area. Holidays always meant she would be baking cakes, cookies and her famous peanut brittle.
Inez was a member of the Second Missionary Baptist Church, was Mission President, Usher Board President, Trustee, sang in the choir, was a member of the Kitchen committee, active in Southwestern District Association, sistah-All Nations Church and member of the Harvey County Federation of Democratic Women.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents, Bryant and Edna; husband, Lorton; daughter, Lacita Davis; brothers, Bryant Woody, Marvin Woody and David Woody; and sister, Laverne Woody.
She is survived by her brothers, Frederick D. Woody of Henderson, Nebraska, and Adrian A. Woody of Oklahoma City; sisters: Barbara Manuel of Oklahoma City, Linda Ware of Oklahoma City, Sheila Woody of Wichita and Annetta McPherson of Oklahoma City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1124 W. First St., Newton, KS 67114, with Pastor Floyd Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Second Missionary Baptist Church and may be sent to the funeral home. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 1, 2019