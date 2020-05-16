|
Iris Gail (Koehn) Strahan, 75, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Iris was born November 8, 1944 to Ernest H. Koehn and Nola (Schmidt) Koehn. She was the first of their 3 daughters. She was a graduate of Newton High School and the school of cosmetology in Hutch.
Iris was a dedicated homemaker, following in the tradition of her own mother. She kept an immaculate and beautiful home brimming with color and balance and took great pride in maintaining her appearance and impeccable style. A natural comedienne, she delighted in comedy with her natural wit keeping us entertained and rolling in laughter.
When Iris returned to the work force in 1982, after her children were old enough, she stuck to her love of babies and embarked on a career in infant care. A dedicated caregiver, she nurtured countless infants during their time in daycare and was rewarded by their responses of love, antics, and comments from their parents who lavished kind words on the unbounded love she gave their children. She was a baby magnet everywhere she went with smiles from babies in shopping carts who responded instantly to her, her natural red hair catching their eye. Iris felt this rapport was a gift from her God, and this love extended through her prayers for them and their families for 35 years.
On May 1, Iris received the doctor's report that her body was laden with cancer throughout and she entered the hospital until May 14, the birthday of her first grandson, when her body gave up. We never heard a word of bitterness for this sudden health crisis, as she seemed to accept this as God's plan for her life. She joyfully voiced her anticipation of being in heaven as the greatest reward of her belief in Jesus, praying the pain would soon end. We will miss her feisty spirit and unique ways, but know she is in the presence of the Radiance Everlasting in heaven.
Iris is survived by her sister, Maureen (Koehn) Fast (husband Kenneth Fast); 2 daughters, Nicole (Strahan) Witte (husband Edwin Witte); and Dawn (Strahan) LaFountain (husband Todd LaFountain); 5 grandchildren, Andrew Joseph Plaxton (Cara Creed); Ethan Drake LaFountain, Griffin Cole LaFountain, Carson Todd LaFountain, and Macie Erin LaFountain; 3 great grandchildren, Benjamin Greggory Plaxton, Nora Lee Ann Melfi, and Scarlet Blair Plaxton; her aunt, Ruth Collins, and former husband, Dennis Wayne Strahan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest H. Koehn, and Nola (Schmidt) Koehn, and a sister, Marsha Gwen Koehn. Personal graveside services were held at Greenwood Cemetery with her close family in attendance. Memorials are suggested to Caring Hands Humane Society and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on May 16, 2020